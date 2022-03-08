Tanzania: Mpwapwa Deploys Extension Officers to Improve Sorghum Farming

8 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Ben Bago in Dodoma

THE Mpwapwa District Council has embarked on deploying extension officers to train farmers on the importance of modern farming, objective being to improvesorghum production.

The district targets to improve sorghum production with the support from Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) project, which is being implemented by the World Food Programme (WFP) and Farm Africa.

Mpwapwa District Executive Director (DED) Mwanahamis Ally told journalists who visited the district to see how the project is being implemented that the CSA project implementation has enabled the council to increase revenue.

"In the three years of the CSA project implementation, the council has been able to increase revenue through taxes coming from the sale of sorghum," she said.

She said the council will continue to invest heavily in agriculture, especially by using extension officers to provide education to farmers.

"We are pleased to have WFP and Farm Africa in the council. Sorghum farming has become very popular here ... it has brought positive changes to farmers by significantly improving their income,"she revealed.

Mpwapwa District Agriculture Officer Edson Kileo said that the CSA project being implemented in 51 villages and 22 wards hasbenefited a total of 5,558 farmers since 2018.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X