Tanzania: Mpwapwa Deploys Extension Officers to Improve Sorghum Farming

THE Mpwapwa District Council has embarked on deploying extension officers to train farmers on the importance of modern farming, objective being to improvesorghum production.

The district targets to improve sorghum production with the support from Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) project, which is being implemented by the World Food Programme (WFP) and Farm Africa.

Mpwapwa District Executive Director (DED) Mwanahamis Ally told journalists who visited the district to see how the project is being implemented that the CSA project implementation has enabled the council to increase revenue.

"In the three years of the CSA project implementation, the council has been able to increase revenue through taxes coming from the sale of sorghum," she said.

She said the council will continue to invest heavily in agriculture, especially by using extension officers to provide education to farmers.

"We are pleased to have WFP and Farm Africa in the council. Sorghum farming has become very popular here ... it has brought positive changes to farmers by significantly improving their income,"she revealed.

Mpwapwa District Agriculture Officer Edson Kileo said that the CSA project being implemented in 51 villages and 22 wards hasbenefited a total of 5,558 farmers since 2018.