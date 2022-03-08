Tanzania: A Few Lessons From Russia-Ukraine War

AS I am writing this piece, the war between Russia and Ukraine is on its twelfth day and there are no signs that it is going to end any time soon.

The purpose of this write-up is not to tell who is likely to win or lose this war - as that would take a political analyst which I am not - but rather to take some notes from this infamous outbreak.

To draw lessons from this conflict is a great thing we can do for ourselves and posterity. Methinks, there is little hope that mankind will completely graduate from warring. This is due to his/her natural tendency to suit the insatiable demand for more and the ensuing reality that resources have been and stands to keep on being a root cause of some warfares.

According to one Economist, more than 60 per cent of all the wars fought in the past had their roots in the struggle to have control of resources and since these finite resources are likely to be even scarcer, thanks to population increase, it is illogical to imagine that ammunitions and guns will one day be in the museums forever.

Last week we tried to view some ramifications and positive impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war to us and the world, today we shall try to draw some lessons from both fighting sides.

Food security is a National Security A positive thing that is shared by nearly all countries in the direct war is that they are largely food secure.

Both Russia and Ukraine are not only top grain growers but also top exporters. We managed to see more broadly last week on this page that many countries in the world are good importers of grains from the Eastern European nations.

It seems one of the fast learners of this debacle is none other than the Chinese President and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi Jinping.

President Xi is reported to have implored his country to stabilize local food and corn production and expand output of soybeans and oilseed to make sure that "Chinese bowls are mainly filled with Chinese food" He is quoted to insist that selfreliance in food security is related to national security. Nothing could be truer than this.

To date, with an exception to China and a few others, Russia has received a myriad of sanctions from nearly every major country in the world. However, none of them has managed to immediately bring Russia to its knees because the sanctions imposers literary do not have a food supply dominance.

Agro-industries for inputs are indispensable So often than not, whenever we speak about the industrialization in agriculture we rest on agro-processing which is never a bad thing.

But part of the reason we do not have a strong base of agro-processing industries in the country is because of lack of enough supply of raw material, many factories have been operating below 40 per cent of their installed capacity because inputs are essential in ensuring a high yield in food production.

This brings us to the poignant issue of input supplies, fertilizers to be specific. Russia is the world's leading exporter of fertilisers. According to TradeMap of International Trade Center (ITC), Russia's exports of fertilisers in the year 2020 alone were more than 6.9 billion US dollars.

This inputs independence ensures that there will be supplies of the same even if there is a global wreck like the one is going through. According to the Yale School of Management, there are more than 200 companies that have withdrawn from Russia. If they could be the ones in control of fertilisers and other inputs then the effects on Russia's campaign in Ukraine could have been brought to halt very soon than not.

This means, while the countries that imports fertilisers will feel the pressure of its shortage especially on facing the inflated prices, Russia stands to lose literary nothing on productivity mission at least for a foreseeable future.

This topic is long and broad, it needs a space of its own and probably we will deliberate on it later on, but suffice it to say unless we have an internal control on inputs supply, not only that African countries will hardly realise the Malabo declaration, security on food will remain to be out of touch.