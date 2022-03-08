Tanzania: Market Driven Agriculture Is Vital for Sector's Transformation

HOW can Tanzania increase its likelihood of a successful agriculture transformation? Where are we getting it wrong?

Who is to blame? What could be the most actual way to bring in small farmers and improve the lives of millions in farming to support agriculture in Tanzania, especially as more millions are set aside by banks and more concession loans signed through policy banks the like of Tanzania agricultural development bank (TADB) to unlock opportunities confined in the sector?

Irrefutably, transforming a country's agriculture sector can generate not only jobs opportunities but notably raise incomes along the value chain and above all kick-start the economy on a path, for Tanzania to upper middle-income growth.

In fact, history has shown almost every industrialized nation began its economic rise with an agricultural transformation.

A good example in this context happens in Brazil, Vietnam, and China each of which at least expanded the value of its agriculture sector within two decades of starting its transformation.

Many other national and particular Tanzania, in my view, were succumbed to the wrong approach making agricultural transformation not have advanced as planned or stalled.

Circumnavigating the intricacy of a transformation without firmed up approach or strategy can be consistently tough for governments, even though the government may concentrate on agricultural investment and recognize how critical it is to get right.

This is particularly true in an era in which governments are pursuing agricultural transformations that meet multiple goals at the same time.

Besides traditional economic development and poverty reduction aspirations, governments could also concentrate their agricultural transformation plans on realizing sustainable development goals (SDGs) by bearing in mind, for example, climate-smart strategies, women's economic empowerment, and biodiversity.

Although, the drivers of agricultural transformation are multidimensional, interrelated, and change over time, with proper approach set-up to uplift farmers can be organized to offer a better opportunity for realistic diagnostics and decision making on national priorities particularly aimed at bringing all sorts of farmers in their level of scale into the mainstream of the economy.

Unquestionably, several African nations including Tanzania have experienced unparalleled rates of economic growth in recent years, particularly considering effects caused by the presence of the Covid-19 pandemic and their subsequent variants.

In most nations, their economic transformations initiatives exhibit features that could constrain their future growth prospects if growth sectors with potential aren't well organised and financed.

Remarkably troublesome could arise given patterns of increased urbanization without industrialization, the rapid growth of low-productivity jobs in the informal economy, and neglect of the agricultural sector that in the longer term could increase the need for imported foods.

Within these factors, Tanzania stands to circumvent this constraint and avoid a situation where we could import food if government initiative to transform agriculture sector adopt commercial mindset through aggregation approach embedded in a system whereby large-scale commercial farmers can support to become part of the smallholder farmers market exit.

It is in this context where the future, the value, and importance of smallholder farmers in their smallness in Tanzania can resourcefully and ingenious be fully part of the contribution to the economic growth.

Accessible statistics (FYDPIII, 2021) indicates that the sector underwrites about 28% of the country's GDP and about 24% of the total exports, while at the same time ensuring food security in Tanzania.

The role of the agriculture sector to the Tanzanian economy could in my opinion quadruple if smallholder farmers could be encouraged and incentivised to use aggregation models to grow their farming as businesses for both, food, and cash crops for export. Why is it critical for smallholder farmers to aggregate in Tanzania?

Why should farmers' harvest aggregation in line with the transformation of the sector required be timely?

Why should the government be able to move forward to transform the Tanzanian agriculture sector to attain its full potential need to bank on aggregation models to grow their farming enterprises?

Aggregation of smallholder farmers into groups both links producers with off-takers and helps achieve economies of scale along the value chain, in addition, to helping smallholders to meet the standards and requirements of modern markets.

Aggregation also helps to address other barriers to access and supports farmers to improve their productivity through increased access to services and markets while enhancing farmers' competitiveness by reducing the transaction costs of companies vying to work with small farmers in their smallness.

To those who are unaware of how aggregation can be a game-changer for the Tanzanian agriculture sector, at the macro level, the cluster is a key issue for the growth of the agriculture sector, as it greatly supports generating higherlevel efficiencies in the sector.

At this time, publicly accessible published data reveals that only about 10% of the world's smallholder farmers are aggregated in producers or other organizations, which shows just how challenging aggregation can be to realize. From an off-taker standpoint, aggregation is both vital and inspiring.

It is critical because engaging numerous individual and dispersed smallholder farmers each producing small volumes introduces high transaction costs, which need to be reduced to make sourcing viable.

It is inspiring because same mind and same motive farmer groups are deficient in most regions, and those that do exist often have limited power and scope.

Creating new groups and raising capacity have a propensity to be pricy and time-consuming. If aggregation is both important and challenging a question might be, why not public companies aggregate smallholder farmers, and why do smallholders aggregate themselves?

Much as there could be various reasons, aggregation is a vital component of all business models, which are either fully or partially reliant on externally produced crop supply irrespective of whether smallholder farmers are the main producers r not.

In business especially involving manufacturing or value addition, off-takers have a requirement to guarantee supply, and it in this context aggregation allows enterprises to provide the logistical capacity to collate the output of thousands of small farmers scattered in remote rural areas while if well-articulated enabling capacity building of those farmers through the provision of services that encourage on-time delivery at the required volumes and quality.

The aggregation offers numerous costs saving opportunities within it for the purpose of discussion including logistical support, marketing and distribution of services, provision of training, information dissemination, market opportunities and finance supply.

The aggregation additionally will permit for easier access to finance supply that can be directed through various points of aggregation in the value chain, such as producer organizations, warehouses, procurement networks and input providers such as seeds and fertilizers.

On the other hand, reasons farmers aggregate themselves into groups or more formal producers to achieve but are not limited to market access, service provision, bargaining power and important cost savings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Designed and backed well, own small farmers aggregation could enable smallholders to reduce transaction and overhead costs by securing inputs together, reducing the cost of transport per farmer and gaining access to discounts through bulk purchasing.

Unless there is some sort of interventions based on aggregating farmers around cooperatives and private aggregators in areas where there are no existing strong associations, thereby providing a platform for access to more structured and reliable factor and product market services, transforming agriculture sector in Tanzania will continue to words without the action of value. The overall takeaway is what needs to be done?

What are the core elements of an agricultural transformation plan to work in a nation such as Tanzania?

In my own assessment there is a need to agree that although rural people often make their living from many different types of work, enhancements in farming will help in my view be the path toward widespread, povertyreducing growth in our rural economy.

Successful agricultural transformations need to focus on the small farming household to provide openings for small and widespread farmers to earn a better income from their farming activities. This means rising farm productivity or shifting the mix of production to incorporate highervalue crops and livestock.

It must get into the mind of politicians and policymakers that as small farmers and farmers, in general, have the extra money in their pockets, they will spend more in the local economy, creating jobs, opportunities, and more demand for agricultural goods. The question though is how to hasten, sustain, and scale these growth cycles.

For that, a well-crafted agricultural plan, seriously taking aggregation approach is required as part of Tanzania endeavours overall economic development approach.