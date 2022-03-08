Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Monthly Turnover Rises By 13 Per Cent

FOR February, the DSE bourse recorded a 12.63% hike in the turnover generated on the equities market. The turnover recorded amounts to TZS 15.74Bln ($6.84Mln) against TZS 13.98Bln ($6.08Mln) that was generated on the previous month.

On the other hand, the number of shares traded declined by 45.59% from approximately 22 million shares in January to approximately 12million shares that had traded in February.

Thanks to TBL that had traded over a million shares that generated a turnover of TZS 10.00Bln ($4.35Mln). The turnover generated by TBL accounted for over 60% of the total DSE equity turnover for February.

Despite being the top mover, the counter maintained its price level that has not changed since 2020 hence the transactions mostly happened on the pre-arranged board which has no impact on the closing price of the respective counter.

The cement sector's Simba Cement (TCCL) was the overall top gainer for the month, jumping 30% up from TZS 1,000 to TZS 1,300 per share at the close of the month. The cliffhanger announcement for the possible acquisition of the company had since made the counter attractive to investors while its shares went scarce pushing up the stock's price.

The counter traded a total of 107,099 shares generating a turnover of TZS 128.3Mln. Following the same acquisition, the story is TPCC (Twiga cement) whose parent company is supposedly the acquirer of the majority of TCCL's shares. TPCC went up 15.29% in February closing at TZS 3,920 per share.

The Banks, Finance and Investments Index (BI) remained extensively bullish during February receiving a push from NMB, CRDB, DSE and NICOL. Leading the group was NMB, which recorded a 19.3% hike from TZS 2,280 to TZS 2,720 at the end of the month.

The counter generated a TZS 677.34Mln turnover. NICO also rallied by 15% closing the month at TZS 345 per share transacting shares worth TZS 135.05Mln, CRDB which generated a total of TZS 2.03bln turnover also edged upwards, closing at TZS 350per share equivalent to 7.69% increment. DSE gained 6.06% up from TZS 1,320 to TZS 1,400 per share also generating turnover worth TZS 224.57Mln from 169,715 shares that had traded.

On the other hand, JATU the top loser and the only loser for the month, closed down by 19%, declining by 75 spreads to close at TZS 320 per share.

The counter transacted just over 87,000 shares generating TZS 30.7Mln turnover. The market, in general, portrayed a positive sentiment for the duration of the month, where both market indices i.e DSEI and TSI recorded upwards movement when compared to the previous month.

The All-Share Index (DSEI) recorded a 35.57points gain mostly tracking the rally on the domestic market since the cross-listed counters maintained their bearish trend in February too. KCB was the solo cross-listed gainer, improving its share price by 1.1% to close the month at TZS 920 per share up from TZS 910 per share.

The rest cross-listed counters were in the red at the close of the month Jubilee Holdings (JHL) lost the most, closing 8.94% down at TZS 5,600 while East African Breweries (EABL) was also down 3.59% closing at TZS 3,220 per share.

The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) also went up by 151.82 points as a result of the aforementioned rally on domestic counters.

Foreign investors' participation had improved in February, where foreigners bought shares worth TZS 11.13Bln($4.8Mln) about 70.7% of the total turnover and selling shares worth TZS 11Bln ($4.8Mln) about 69.94%.

This left local investors lagging in buying and selling shares worth TZS 4.6Bln($2Mln) and TZS 4.73Bln ($2.06Mln) respectively. Money Market, Debt securities The Bank of Tanzania had conducted a total of four (4) auctions for short-term and long-term treasury securities.

From the Treasury bills the government had offered to raise TZS 155Bln ($0.07Bln), instead attracted a tender size of TZS 425.23Bln ($0.18Bln) from the public albeit ended up only taking the initially offered amount of TZS 155Bln.

From the long-term debt securities, the central bank conducted 15- year and 20-year bond auctions that intended to raise TZS 269.3Bln ($0.12Bln), instead investors had subscribed over TZS 1.03Trn ($449.09Bln) to the auctions; more than triple the offered amount.

The central bank discarded about TZS 739.9Bln ($321.70Bln) investors' money and took about TZS 293Bln ($0.13Bln) which had been the original offer.

As a result, the yields for both securities have significantly declined due to price push from investors. Yield for 15-year paper stood at 11.97% while 20-year paper yield stood at 11.98%.

The yield for the 364-day paper is now at 4.81%. Yields for all government papers have remained persistent with the downward movement as investors keep pushing prices up. The volume traded on the interbank cash market has also plummeted in February as compared to January, where volume traded amounted to TZS 33Bln about 20.5% down from TZS 41Bln traded in January.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Stock Markets By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While the volume has declined, the Interbank rate has more or less maintained the same level. During February average traded rate was 3.5% slightly lower than 3.9% which averaged trades of the previous month. The Interbank rate at the end of February stood at 3.58%, 8bps higher than 3.5% the closing rate for January.

Currency Market

The Tanzanian Shilling has relatively maintained its status with the USD, where the exchange rate has marginally increased by 0.01%, indicating the TZS has slightly declined against the USD.

The exchange rate at the end of February stood at TZS 2,309.74 up from TZS 2,309.55 of January. The activity on the market had also weakened in February compared to January, the volume traded for the month amounted to TZS 21.8Mln down from TZS 31.26Mln recorded the previous month.