Tanzania: Airtel Doubles Voice Packs, Extends Validity

Airtel Tanzania has said that its customers can now enjoy longer talk times with more than double minutes allocated while extending validity periods of bundles thus giving them more airtime for boosting their economic activities.

"Airtel Tanzania is constantly developing innovative products that are meant to deliver value for our consumers and enhance their lives," said Airtel Tanzania Managing Director, Mr Dinesh Balsingh.

Our double voice pack bundles for the same price demonstrate our commitment to meet to provide affordable services to our customers. These revisions ensure that we remain relevant to our consumer needs now and into the future," he said.

These bundles are tailored to the needs of Airtel Tanzania's customers, offering more value at the same price. This allows customers to plan according to their budgets and meet the growing demand for extra validity periods and talk time.