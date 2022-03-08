Tanzania: Dcb Marks Women's Day Recounting 500bn/ - Support

DCB Commercial Bank has issued loans to women and youth groups in the country worth 500bn/- in a period of 20 years since the financial institution was established.

The bank's Commercial Director, Zacharia Kapama disclosed this at an event to celebrate International Women's Day organized by Dar es Salaam City Council and sponsored by DCB in Dar es Salaam, over the weekend.

"In recognition of the importance of the entrepreneurial sector in the country, the bank has released at least 500bn/- to support women and youth entrepreneurs for a period of 20 years of its existence," he said.

According to the bank official, the bank's 20 years of operation in the country has focused on the provision of quality financial services and developing poverty reduction and community development projects.

He said the DCB through its DCB Foundation aimed at building the capacity of citizens, especially entrepreneurs and the provision of capital for economic growth, has embarked on training various groups to provide education on how to establish, promote and develop businesses.

On her part, the Deputy Minister of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Needs, Ms Mwanaidi Ali Khamis commended the bank for its efforts in providing business and financial education to women entrepreneurs which will help them get rid of the economic burden.

She urged the bank not to get tired of providing education on good business practices and marketing issues saying they were important for entrepreneurs to help share experience in doing business.

"These events also help entrepreneurs to build a business network, exchange knowledge on creative issues and discuss various business opportunities available in different areas," she said.

According to the minister, women need to be confident to support the efforts of President Samia Suluhu Hassan who has been at the forefront of providing various opportunities for women including leadership opportunities.

On his part, Ilala District Commissioner Ng'wilabuza Ludigija said through the Dar es Salaam City Council empowerment, there was no doubt that the city will groom future investors big business people from women entrepreneur groups.