Tanzania: Chinese Heavy Duty Truck Group Eyes Car Assembly Plant in Tanzania

CHINA's heavy truck group, Sinotruk International plans to establish a car assembly plant in Tanzania to promote the auto industry development in the country.

The Country Manager of Sinotruk International in Tanzania, Mr Li zhongyuan said in Dar es Salaam over the weekend that the move is motivated by the friendly investment environment which creates room for the production of quality products among manufacturers.

MrZhongyuan further said that the assembly plant when it starts production will generate about 500 jobs for Tanzanians.

"As Sinotruk we aim to provide Tanzanians with high-quality products and services, and jointly create their bright future," he said at a handing over event, of over 100 heavy-duty trucks to GSM Tanzania through its transportation company, Galco.

He further said Sinotruk is committed to contributing to the vigorous development of efficient logistics transportation industry in Tanzania.

According to him, in the field of the transportation industry, Sinotruk has established long-term relationships with several companies such as GSM, Dangote, OILCOM (T) LIMITED, Tanzania Road Haulage (1980) Limited, Golden Coach/Fleet Ltd, ASAS, AZAM, Mount Meru.

HOWO trucks are busy shuttling between the borders, cities, villages, he said.

On his side the Chief Commercial Officer of GSM, Mr Allan Chonjo said, it is a great initiative for both GSM and other stakeholders within and across the Tanzania borders and added the lists of their heavy-duty trucks has reached 800 units to increase efficiency and productivity in transportation business operations.

"GSM, currently, we are serving DRC Congo, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, and South Sudan. We have three offices located in Tanzania, Zambia as well as South Africa, hence serving the whole East African and SADC region," she said.