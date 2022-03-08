Tanzania: CSOs Women Directors Appeal for Support to Samia

AHEAD of the International Women's Day today, some female leaders of Civil Society Organisations (CSO's) have appealed for support towards President SamiaSuluhu Hassan, so that she attains her mission.

The CSOs top managers made plea in Dar es Salaam recently during a launch of the CSO's Women Directors' Forum and a book titled: Queen Mothers.

While the forum aimed at giving a space to CSOs women directors to discuss their issues and air views, the book carries success stories of former female leaders of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), who have greatly contributed to fight for civil, political and economic rights, particularly for girls.

The initiative to introduce the forum was engineered by the Women in Law and Development in Africa (WiLDAF).

They said as women they supposed to back up their fellow woman in leading the country and prove that women are also capable.

"As women, we have to support each other...we shouldn't discourage each other... President Samia needs our support," Chairperson of the National Council of Non-government Organisations (NACONGO), MsLilianBadi, appealed.

She said President Samia has shown her advocacy for women empowerment in leadership.

"President Samia has lifted several women to high leadership posts, this shows her efforts to bring gender equality," MsBadi argued.

National Coordinator of the WILDAF, Anna Kulaya, said the forum meant to enable female directors of the CSOs to exchange experiences and learn lessons from former leaders and unite efforts for campaigning for women and girl rights.

About the book, she elaborated that it contains inspiring stories about Tanzania women, who did great things for their country, continent and world at large.

Some of women in the book include GetrudeMongella, Hellen-KijoBisimba and EdaSanga.

Tanzania celebrates this year's International Women's Day, while for the first it has female president.

"We are happy that we are going to celebrate International Women's Day while for the first time we have female president in our country and in East African Region," Executive Director of the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), Ms Anna Henga, stated.

She Tanzania has changed several laws for strengthening protection of women and girl child.

She further commended the initiative of writing the book for female human rights campaigners.

"We Africans don't have culture of documenting people who have done great things in changing society positively. So this is a good thing for inspiring young girls to become future leaders," MsHenga added.