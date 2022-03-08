Tanzania: Mtaka Instruct Smooth Relocation of Traders At Sabasaba Market

DODOMA Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka has instructed the city council leadership to form a committee that will deal with the relocation of traders Sabasaba market.

The relocation of traders will pave way for the construction of a modern market in the area.

RC Mtaka said that more than 7000 traders should be notified of the relocation within four months.

Mtaka made the remarks in a meeting with the traders over the weekend. The meeting aimed to discuss how the relocation process will be carried out in accordance with the procedure including existing by-laws.

He said before the relocation, the traders including vegetable vendors would be re-registered.

"I know there are people who don't like this process because they own a number of business cubicles within this market that they have rented and are receiving rent monthly," said Mtaka.

Mr Mtaka said that the proposed committee will discuss in their internal meetings and recommend three places where the traders will stay for a while, to allow the construction of a new modern market in the area.

"After proposing the areas for reallocation, the committee will return to negotiate with the traders about the decisions," Mtaka suggested.

Mtaka said that the city of Dodoma is growing rapidly;insisting that to keep pace with the latest development, it was imperative for traders to do their business in a dignified environment.

For his part, Dodoma Urban legislator Mr Anthony Mavunde has urged the traders not to be reluctant to temporarily relocating from the market.

"Every trader will have his or her right back, don't be worried about the relocation process... it is conducted in good faith," said Mavunde.

Representing the rest of the traders in the market, businessman Stephane Massawe said they are not reluctant to relocate but they just needed the right information on what will be their fate after the completion of construction of the new market.