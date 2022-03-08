Mauritius: Terre De Jeux 2024 - Youth Encouraged to Embrace a Sports Culture Through Swimming

press release

In the context of 'Terre de Jeux 2024', the French embassy in Mauritius in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation and the Mauritius Sports Council organised, today, a swimming session at the Flic en Flac beach for some 30 primary and secondary school students from the region of Bambous.

The activity is in line with the promotion of the Sports for All programme as well as raising awareness regarding the Paris Olympic Games 2024. A French delegation is currently in Mauritius in the context of the 2024 Week with a view to further sensitise on the Olympic Games and sporting activities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director of Sports of the Ministry, Mr N. Pillay Samoo, highlighted the importance of promoting Sports for All as well as Elite Sports for a healthier lifestyle given the high prevalence of non-communicable diseases in Mauritius. The activity, he stated, has as objectives to promote swimming activities while encouraging students to actively engage in sports and a physical activity. The Ministry will come up with more swimming programmes to enhance the quality of life of citizens, he added.

In a statement, the French Swimming Olympic Silver medallist (2004), who is also the Paris 2024 Ambassador, Ms Malia Metella, spoke on the significance of encouraging youngsters in taking up swimming activities. The Ambassador placed emphasis both on education and physical activities in the lives of youngsters. She pointed out that it is important to showcase the values of Olympic to them.

Also present, the Co-founder of the Centre de droit et d'économie du sport and Professor of Law at the University of Limoges, Mr Jean Pierre Karaquillo, emphasised that it is essential for the young generation to practice sports as it will help them to tread on the right path. He also elaborated on the inextricable link between Sports for All and Elite Sports. Regarding the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, he indicated that France is full on swing in the preparation of the multisports event.