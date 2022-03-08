Malawi: Minister Kaliati Backs DPP's Appeal Against Child Assault Case

7 March 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

The Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati, has backed the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to appeal against a ruling to free Vincent Dzimadzi, a man who assaulted a 14-year-old child in Ntcheu.

Last week, Ntcheu Senior Resident Magistrate, Joshua Nkhono, freed Dzimadzi on grounds that the State had failed to prove the case beyond any reasonable doubt.

However, the ruling has attracted condemnation from various sections of the society, including child rights organizations.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times on Monday, Kaliati said the appeal "is very necessary in as far as child protection is concerned."

"It is very unfair to free such a person who has committed a crime of assaulting a child. This is a worrisome development," she said.

Kaliati added that she is looking forward to such offenders to be given maximum punishments.

According to Child, care, protection and justice act, a child is supposed to be protected.

She however appealed to the law enforcers to take matters of child protection seriously.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Steve Kayuni, said the state will file the case for appeal this week.

The state has finalized analysing the case and will continue with the appeal," he said.

Kayuni could not give details on the contents of the appeal to avoid pre emptying as the matter is in court.

