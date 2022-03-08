Zimbabwe: Over 4.3 Million Get Covid-19 Vaccine

A total of 4 373 737 people have received their first vaccine doses surpassing the 4.3 million mark since the vaccination programme started in February to date.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC) as of March 6, a total of 656 people were vaccinated with their first Covid -19 vaccine doses bringing.

As at the same date, 620 people received their second dose bringing the total to 3 409 979 people.

Harare province has the highest number of people vaccinated with both doses recording a total of 603 482 for the first dose and 477 991 people for the second dose.

The government has so far procured over 7 million Covid -19 vaccine doses.

With the vaccination programme taking place globally, more than 3.7 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in many countries worldwide according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the WHO, 40 percent of the global population needs to be vaccinated, which would require 3 billion doses.