Tanzania: Azam Back to Slumber With Loss Demon

ALL is not well at Azam as they continue to stumble in the ongoing Premier League after they succumbed to their sixth loss of the campaign to Polisi Tanzania over the weekend.

A 1-0 loss at their Azam Complex in the city was another painful setback for the hosts who slowly give up the marathon towards the Premier League title chase as the point gap with the top two occupants Young Africans and Simba continues to widen.

The Ice Cream makers are now fourth on the table with 25 points from 17 matches similar to the third and fifth placed Namungo and Mbeya City who have pocketed 25 points from their 17-game outings.

The nosedive means Polisi Tanzania have excelled to pocket all six points from Azam this season as they triumphed 2-1 in the first round meeting at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi. In his post-match briefing, Azam Assistant Coach John Matambala said they have now switched their focus to their next game of which they plan to do well in order to get back to winning levels.

"We are thankful to God that the match ended well even though the results were not what we intended. After the defeat, we now focus on the next match because the battle is still on," he said.

His Polisi Tanzania counterpart Malale Hamsini lauded his charges for the perfect performance saying they thoroughly prepared well to earn such a convincing victory.

"We had a game plan which worked well throughout the normal period of play and this is what makes us proud with what we have generated. Some of the players I deployed in today's match are new and they showcased good football," he said.

He added that overall, this season is very tough to every team in the league since you are not guaranteed to get a win whether playing at home or away.

The victory has since placed Polisi Tanzania on seventh slot with 22 points as they too fight hard to climb up the ladders to the top places.