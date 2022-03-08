Tanzania: Serengeti Festivals Heads to Dodoma With Fortunes

DODOMA residents have been encouraged to rush for economic activities which will come with the looming Serengeti Music Festival set to light up the capital city from March 12th to 13th this year.

The call was made recently by Dodoma Regional Commissioner Antony Mtaka who said the event is scheduled to attract over 100 artistes who will require various needs throughout their stay hence people in Dodoma and surrounding areas will benefit from selling different products to them.

"We are thankful to the government for bringing this big occasion because we are going to benefit a lot. This is a cultural and economic tourism which people in the capital city should positively embrace," he said.

Again, Mtaka lauded the Ministry for Culture, Arts and Sports for enabling the Serengeti Music Festival to take two days as one way to accommodate the big number of artistes who are showing interest to be part of the show. He then urged Dodoma residents to actively partake in this historic event while insisting on the city's artistes to use the platform for generating more knowledge so as to advance their careers.

"Let me call upon Dodoma artists to come here in a big number and use the festival to learn more from legendary musicians so that they will be able to improve their works," he said.

Recently in Dar es Salaam, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Culture, Arts and Sports Hassan Abbasi said the extension has been made basing on the big number of artistes who are joining the performers list.

Initially, the once in a while event was planned to be staged on one day (March 12th) before the new changes were officially declared thereby making it to be a big music festival to be done this year.