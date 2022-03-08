Tanzania: Govt Invests 5.9bn/ - to Improve Special Education

THE government has invested over 5.9bn/- to create a friendly teaching and learning environment for children with special needs in both primary, secondary and colleges countrywide.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced in Dar es Salaam on Monday during her address to students at the Benjamin William Mkapa Secondary School.

The president said the government had so far published and distributed Braille textbooks for all subjects from standard one to standard seven.

"We will not allow any Tanzanian child to miss educational opportunities because of their physical challenges. We will do everything we can... We have released funds to create a sustainable environment for every child with special needs to go to school," President Samia said.

According to the president, additional 704ml/- has been disbursed to print Braille textbooks for arts, science and business subjects covering Form one to Form four secondary students.

"The next plan will be targeting students in Form Five and Six," she added.

A total of 3,980 teachers for special education to both primary, secondary and college have been granted various training to strengthen their teaching capacities.

About 28,968 children with special needs out of 59,784 children surveyed in 3785 wards across the country have been admitted in public and private schools as of 2021.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Adolf Mkenda told the president that works on the construction of special schools for students with special needs in Masasi (Mtwara), Lukulendi (Lindi) and Patandi (Arusha) has been completed and that works on the Geita-based school will be completed soon.

The government said it has also published 93,366 books for visually impaired students, purchased 1334 wheelchairs for students with disabilities, bought tablets for 15 primary schools admitting deaf students and many other activities.