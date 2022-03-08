Nigeria: NGOs Striving to Save Nigeria From Destabilisation, Groups Tell Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed alleged that "...the government was in receipt of reports that some of the NGOs were on the payroll of foreign agents, traducers with ulterior motives to destabilise Nigeria."

Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) are striving hard to save Nigeria from being destabilised, a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) said in a statement last Thursday.

Signed by the representatives of Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, Media Rights Agenda (MRA), Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Paradigm Initiative (PIN), the statement was a rejoinder to an earlier assertion made by Lai Mohammed, Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture.

Mr Mohammed had in February accused CSOs of "working against the interests of the Nigerians." He alleged that "... the government was in receipt of reports that some of the NGOs were on the payroll of foreign agents, traducers with ulterior motives to destabilise Nigeria."

The groups dismissed Mr Mohammed's claims as unfounded and false, adding that it is a "reckless attempt to incite Nigerians against NGOs and undermine their credibility."

They also challenged the minister to release the list of the NGOs that "are not working for the interests of the people of the nation" and proceed to prosecute them in accordance with Nigeria's laws.

The statement said NGOs were exercising their "constitutional right" when they challenged the Nigerian government in a court of law over the federal government's indefinite suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

Last June, a coalition of CSOs, four journalists and other Nigerian citizens sued Nigeria over the suspension of Twitter's operations in Nigeria. The group said their action was "precisely to vindicate the rights that citizens have to freely express their opinions and an effort to provide relief from thousands, perhaps millions of Nigerians whose sources of income and businesses depended on their ability to use the platform."

Mr Mohammed, however, said, "why will they (SERAP) take the Nigerian government to court because it suspended the operations of Twitter, an entity that is a platform of choice for people working to destabilise the country."

In response, the CSOs said they were "convinced that the Government's action was illegal and unwarranted. It was further evidence of the commitment of President Buhari's administration to close civic spaces and clamp down on the rights of citizens."

"We wish to state that Nigerian NGOs that are striving to save Nigeria from being destabilised in the face of relentless efforts by Mr Mohammed and others like him in the government who are afraid of freedom of expression and other fundamental rights that should be enjoyed by all citizens of a democratic country.

"Mr Mohammed apparently believes that being a Minister gives him the authority to be the accuser, judge and jury and that anyone who disagrees with him or criticizes him, or the government he serves, is an enemy of the state.

"He could not be more wrong! In a constitutional democracy, citizens have a right and indeed a responsibility, either individually or in groups, to criticise their government and to insist that the government respects their fundamental rights and freedoms, within the laws of the land," the statement read.

"We know that Mr Mohammed was in charge of propaganda for his political party for many years before his party won the general elections in 2015, so we understand the need for him to counter any opposing view even if it is the truth. However, we wish to remind him that the same NGOs that worked to ensure people like him - and all citizens - enjoy their fundamental rights to freedom of expression are the same ones he is now seeking to suppress."

While the cases are at various stages of the legal process at the Federal High Court and the Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS) Community Court, the NGOs said they remain committed to "upholding democracy - including the fundamental right to freedom of speech - in Nigeria,"

The four NGOs said they will continue to support Nigeria's democracy regardless of the reaction of temporary occupiers of various government seats.

"We remain committed to universally established democratic ideals and will continue to challenge any breach - or attempted breach - of the fundamental rights of citizens as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended), supported by other regional and international instruments that Nigeria has subscribed to."