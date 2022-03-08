Eritrea: Nationals Abroad Commemorate International Women's Day

International Women's Day - March 8
7 March 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Nationals residing in Melbourne, Australia commemorated 8 March, International Women's Day featuring various cultural and artistic programs.

At the occasion, Ms. Birhin Okbay, head of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Melbourne, indicating that the strong participation of Eritrean women in the national affairs attests to the strong commitment of the Eritrean Government on issues of women, commended all that contributed in organizing the colorful event.

Mr. Yasin Omer, head of Community and Public Affairs in Australia on his part, said that the transformation of women being witnessed and the strong participation in national affairs attests to the long journey the Eritrean women have passed through to realize their gender equality.

At the event, Secretary of the PFDJ branch in Melbourne, Mr. Habtom Jovani and the chairman of the Eritrean Community in Victoria Region, Mr. Kidane Ginbot delivered messages of solidarity.

