Sudan Pound Hits Record Low Against Us Dollar

7 March 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The US Dollar and Sudanese Pound (SDG) exchange rate recorded a new high on the parallel forex market yesterday, reaching SDG565, compared to SDG535 on Thursday.

Sudan's economy has recently witnessed the continued collapse of its Pound against foreign currencies, as well as an increase in the price of basic commodities, and a noticeable recession at the markets.

The National Umma Party released a statement yesterday holding "the coup authorities and their affiliates", responsible for "all the consequences of the tragic reality of economic and security collapse". The statement called on the government to admit its failure and strive to hand over power to civilians.

The party facetiously expressed regret at "the increase in prices and fees to finance operations of terrorising defenceless citizens and financing multiple armies".

