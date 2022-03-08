Sudan: Jebel Moon - Two Killed, Seven Injured in West Darfur Attacks

West Darfur — Two humanitarian workers were killed, seven others injured, and at least 10 went missing in attacks on Saturday in Jebel Moon in West Darfur. The Jebel Moon Students Association said in a statement yesterday, that groups of gunmen attacked the Jemeina neighbourhood in Seleia town, which led to the killing of Yousef Yagoub, a graduate of El Nilein University, and Mohamed Adam Osman, a volunteer for various aid organisations.

The Association demanded the expulsion of new settlers from Jebel Moon and appealed to the international community to intervene and protect the people in Darfur.

In a separate attack in West Darfur, Mustafa Bakheet (42), who lives in Kereinik camp for the displaced, was shot dead by gunmen on Sunday morning.

Witnesses from the area told Radio Dabanga that Bakheet was going to collect straw two kilometres west of the camp, when two armed men riding a motorcycle shot and killed him instantly.

His body was transferred to the Kereinik Hospital mortuary and an official report about the incident was filed at the Kereinik Police Station.

Residents of Jebel Moon said that the death toll has risen to more than 10 people. Radio Dabanga contacted the Executive Director of Jebel Moon Locality to verify the information, but he was unable to verify the figure.

The High Nomads Coordination of West Darfur reported an attack after six were injured by gunmen in the area of Kharouba, south of Seleia. One of the six injured, Abu Taqaa Awad, also reported his sheep stolen.

The Coordination holds the West Darfur government and the security forces responsible for the safety of its people north of El Geneina. They also demanded that the perpetrators be arrested, an immediate investigation be launched, the recovery of stolen property, along with better securing the area.