Zimbabwe: Socialite Strikes Gold Down South

Zimbabwean influencer and entrepreneur, Paloma Mlunjwana, affectionately known as Loloskloset, has struck gold across the Limpopo after landing a major role on a television reality show.

Loloskloset, who is based in South Africa, has a starring role on prime time television on the new reality show, "Diamond & Dolls".

The show premièred yesterday on Showmax.

In an interview, Loloskloset reckons determination has propelled her to stardom.

"I am a testament that determination and focus on one's craft can propel you to success.

"I have not allowed location and place to curtail my progression and vision even in foreign lands where I have excelled and achieved great success. My role in this reality television show is key and integral to the popularity and success of the show. Much has been said about my controversies on social platforms, but behind all the social shenanigans is a very business savvy lady running a very successful curator enterprise."

Loloskloset opened up about her brief background.

"My real name is Paloma, but everyone knows me as Lolo. The name Lolo is from my first business, Loloskloset, which was one of the first Instagram online boutiques.

"I am an award-winning fashion blogger who has been featured in local and international magazines. I have an honours degree in strategic brand communications and I'm studying towards my MBA."

Loloskloset said she had a passion for content creations which had seen her building her profile.

"I am a digital content creator and luxury travel blogger," she said.

"I am passionate about my one business called curated by Leaux which is an extension of my brand building expertise.

"I curate bespoke, unique, memorable events. I run another company called Leaux Consultancy. This caters for companies seeking branding and communications strategy."

On her acting background and education, Loloskloset said: "As a child, I was a ballerina and was on stage at the Reps Theatre and attended the college of music, but I chose sports over acting."

She said she was on cloud nine after landing the new role on the reality show on merit.

"I was approached by members of the cast and they explained the project," she said.

"The show follows the lives of the five different cast members as they navigate the Johannesburg lifestyle.

"These characters are known for their flamboyance online and public lifestyles. The purpose of the show is to highlight the fact that there is more depth to these public personas.

"I play me as this is reality TV and there have been a lot of rumours and misconceptions about my brand and personal life. I will be using the show to bring viewers into my everyday day life. It's an intimate invite and I feel exposed, but this is my truth."

Like any other reality show star, Loloskloset has role models who inspired her.

"Definitely, my mother," she said. "She is my hero. My mum is a successful entrepreneur studying towards her PhD."

As a focused woman, Loloskloset dreams big.

"This is my time to dismiss all the crazy rumours, to tell my story and to help other women who feel like they can't reach their potential or dream," she said.

"I am the oldest cast member on this show and I have never let age or negative comments dim my light."

Loloskloset shared what she feels is her biggest achievement after relocating to South Africa.

"Moving to South Africa at 31 and going back to university as a mature student," she said.

"I have two degrees over four years and graduated cum laude. I had to balance university, my career and lifestyle with a full time education schedule. I wanted to quit so many times."

Loloskloset shared her joy as she shares the cast with Lumi Jemmwa, a fellow Zimbabwean.

"There is another Zimbabwean lady, Lumi Jemmwa, and this is a first for Zimbabweans on a reality TV show," she said. "We met in Johannesburg and bumped into each other at most social settings.

"We have Innocentia Morolong, who I met when I was a club host. Eva Modika, who introduced me to the cast, and Tebogo Ramakodi 'Diamond', the show has been his concept and dream for years."

Loloskloset explained how she has settled in South Africa.

"I left the UK five years ago," she said. "I wanted to pursue my education. I actually applied to a university in China. South Africa was my second choice, but I prayed and South Africa seemed to be calling my name. I am so happy that this was my final destination."

Loloskloset gave her comparisons about film and television industry in South Africa to Zimbabwe.

"I think with film and television, you have to create content which appeals to an audience beyond your borders," she said. "We consume so many other African countries' shows and music.

"I believe Zimbabwe was once at the centre of the entertainment industry, with time, resources and innovative programming we can realign to new industry standards and excel."

Loloskloset did not rule out chances of working on local productions.

"I would love to," she said. "I am so passionate about being part of my country's entertainment and cultural industry. I would love to showcase Zimbabwe's talent."