Zimbabwe: Women's League Back After Two-Year Absence

AFTER a two-year hiatus, the Zimbabwe Women's Football Super League is expected to kick-off at the end of this month.

The league was last played in 2019 when Black Rhinos Queens won the league title.

Domestic women's football boss, Barbra Chikosi, yesterday told The Herald that all is set for the resumption of the league.

"The league will start at the end of March. The teams that played in 2019 have confirmed their participation," said Chikosi.

Chikosi reckoned that there are a number of challenges following that lengthy absence, but the leadership has committed to address them as they go.

"Challenges will always be there but once the league starts, we will have a clear picture and will address the challenges on the go," said Chikosi. A total of 16 clubs are expected to battle it out in the league.

Defending champions Black Rhinos Queens and seven other clubs that include Black Mambas Queens, Correctional Queens, Harare City Queens, Herentals Queens, Conduit Soccer Academy and Yadah Queens are based in Harare.

Bulawayo sides Borrow Jets and Hearts of Oak, Mutare sides Faith Drive and Mutare City Rovers, Gweru-based clubs MSU Queens, Chipembere Queens, and Chapungu Queens, Chegutu side Scorpion Queens complete the list of the participants in the national league.

The football leadership has been in communication with clubs and have asked them to highlight some of the challenges they anticipate upon resumption, in the hope of finding solutions.

"Following up on our previous communication, the Zimbabwe Women's Football Super League has not been active since 2019 and this has negatively affected and grossly suppressed women's football development and the subsequent progress thereof.

"It is against this background that the board is notifying you of its plans to have the Super League resume in the second week of March after the Mighty Warriors' second leg game against Botswana. However, to facilitate resumption, every Super League Club is required to submit a communique clearly outlining the following required information; Firstly, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the constraints which resulted from this scourge, please can you confirm your availability if the league is to resume. Also include the challenges you are most likely to face which would hinder your participation.

"Secondly, due to the current impasse at ZIFA, the board will not be able to fund clubs. Therefore, clearly indicate in your letter if you will be able to fund yourself to fulfil all fixtures," read the correspondence which was given to the clubs. The majority of clubs feel that apart from the huge transport costs, another big challenge is that of referees' fees.

ZIFA have pegged the Women Premier League referee fee at US$50 for the centre referee and US$40 for the assistant match officials.

The match commissioner also pockets US$50. However, the fees can also be paid in Zimbabwean dollars as per the prevailing auction rate