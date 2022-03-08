Zimbabwe: AfDB Launches U.S.$10,5m Projects

The African Development Bank (ADB) has availed US$10,5 million towards technical assistance supporting energy sector reform in Zimbabwe, sustainable enterprise development of women and youth, and the institutional support for good governance and public management.

Speaking yesterday during the launch of the three programmes at the start of a virtual one-week training meeting, AfDB country manager for Zimbabwe Ms Moono Mupotola said each of the three had a funding allocation of US$3,5 million over the next 30 to 48 months.

The three programmes focus on the two pillars of enhancing the productive capacity and resilience of the private sector including mining and agriculture value chains as well as improving good governance and enhancing accountability.

"The bank's country priority areas are aligned with Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025) and the bank's ten-year Strategy 2013-2022 whose focus is on inclusive green growth and overarching issues of gender, women and youth employment opportunities, and private-sector driven economic growth," she said.

"The projects are further aligned with the bank's strategy for addressing fragility and building resilience in Africa as well as the Southern Africa Regional Integration Strategy for 2020-2026."

Ms Mupotola said the technical assistance support for energy sector reform aims to improve the availability of reliable electricity supply through facilitating the creation of an enabling environment for promoting independent power producers.

The institutional support for governance and public finance management aimed at promoting macro-stability by strengthening public sector effectiveness and accountability.

Ms Mupotola said the specific objectives are to improve public debt management and support Zimbabwe's strategy for arrears clearance, enhance public sector effectiveness through strengthening the public procurement system and enhance inclusive governance and accountability by enhancing the oversight role of Parliament.

Sustainable enterprise development for women and youth aimed to economically empower youths and women in the agricultural and small-scale mining sectors and move them from economic vulnerability by addressing their capacity gaps. Ms Mupotola said the project would produce an enabling environment to stimulate value addition and beneficiation along the target value chains and to improve decent job creation for the skilled and semi-skilled youths and women in Hauna, Mutoko, Karoi, Masvingo, Bulawayo and Matabeleland North. The project launch is an important step in the AfDB's project cycle process as it enables all stakeholders to understand and prepare to play their rightful roles throughout the project implementation period.

"We pledge also to stand with you throughout the project implementation period to offer any support that you may require with regard to project implementation."

Zimbabwe joined the AfBD on October 10 1980 and the bank's lending operations started in 1981. Since then, a total of 94 operations have been supported at the total value of US$1,22 billion.

She thanked the bank for its continued commitment in supporting Zimbabweans in their quest to improve and diversify the economy and reduce poverty.

"In this regard, the bank would like to renew its commitment to support the socio-economic development agenda of the country," said Ms Mupotola.

Senior Government officials and development partners are participating in the meeting ending this Friday.