Malawi: Lack of Information Fueling Teenage Pregnancies

Bangwe based Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) says most girls are getting Sexually Transmitted Infections(STIs) and teenage pregnancies due to lack of information.

The girls disclosed this recently when they interacted with Bangwe Health Centre and Blantyre District Health Office Youth Friendly Health Services (YFHS) personnel.

"I have heard of girls who had an unsafe abortion or childbirth complications resulting from teenage pregnancies. Their explanations are evident that they didn't have Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) information. This also applies to rape or defilement victims. Information is power," said 18-year-old Chisomo Makina from Bangwe, Ntenje area in Blantyre.

She emphasized the need for girls to be aware of the SRHR information for the youths, especially AGYW to understand their anatomy and make informed decisions.

"I'm happy to connect with the YFHS workers at this facility, which is also within the area I live in. It's not near my home though, but at least I know where to go and who to meet with," said Makina.

The 2015/16 Malawi Demographic and Health Survey says 15 percent of young women and 18 percent of young men aged 15-24 report having had a sexual encounter before age 15.

HIV Testing Services Officer, who is also a YFHS provider at Bangwe Health Centre, James Matembo says the facility attends to 80 youths per week who come seeking various SRH services.

He said it is important to have YFHS and have such interactions with the youths because they get the right information in the process. After all, the youths are usually fed with myths by their peers, a thing which also contributes to them contracting STIs and having unintended pregnancies.

"The only challenge that we have is that we don't have a YFHS designated building at this place. We use the Antiretroviral therapy (ART) building which somehow discourages some other youths to come. For fear of being associated with coming here to receive antiretroviral drugs," he said.

Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) Malawi facilitated the AGYW interaction with the YFHS personnel after noting that most of them are facing SRHR challenges due to a lack of information.

YWCA is a Christian organisation dedicated to the empowerment of young women, women and girls, to create and maintain a progressive community.

YWCA Malawi Project Coordinator, Irene Ntonga said the organisation noted the high cases of sexual violence, unintended pregnancies, STIs and lack of knowledge on violence reporting mechanisms hence the interface.

"The belief in false SRH information is widespread among these girls and many other youths. We noted the gap that is there since we have been working with these girls that's why we thought it wise to link them up to these service providers. They will be coming to access services and refer other youths from their communities," she said.

YWCA has been implementing advocacy programmes and services to develop the leadership and collective power of women and girls; support individuals, their families and communities at critical times; and promote gender equality and community strengthening with funding from Her Voice Fund.