Tunisia: Béja Logs 25 New Coronavirus Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Beja governorate saw 25 new infections with the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, out of 102 tests carried out.

This takes the caseload in the region to 25,661, according to data provided by the Local Health Directorate.

The positivity rate is down to 25%, while the incidence rate has reached 125 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

Moreover, the occupancy rate of COVID-19 beds in the local hospitals fell from 24% at the end of February to about 12%, according to the same source.