Tunisia: Coronavirus - 1 More Death, 19 Additional Infections Reported in Monastir

7 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A new coronavirus-related death was recorded in Sahline, governorate of Monastir. This takes to 1137 the number of deceased from the pandemic in the region since the spread of the virus.

Moreover, 19 COVID-19 cases were also detected, bringing infection cases in the region to 57641, according to an updated report published by the local health directorate Monday.

In addition, 109 patients have recovered from the infection in the governorate of Monastir where overall recoveries have reached 55468 cases.

Currently, 15 COVID patients are admitted to hospitals and private clinics in the region, the same source said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X