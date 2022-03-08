Tunisia: Coronavirus - 1 More Death, 19 Additional Infections Reported in Monastir

Tunis/Tunisia — A new coronavirus-related death was recorded in Sahline, governorate of Monastir. This takes to 1137 the number of deceased from the pandemic in the region since the spread of the virus.

Moreover, 19 COVID-19 cases were also detected, bringing infection cases in the region to 57641, according to an updated report published by the local health directorate Monday.

In addition, 109 patients have recovered from the infection in the governorate of Monastir where overall recoveries have reached 55468 cases.

Currently, 15 COVID patients are admitted to hospitals and private clinics in the region, the same source said.