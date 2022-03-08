Tunisia: 100 Business Institutions and Operators Participate in Tunisian-Mauritanian Forum

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian-Mauritanian Forum "For a partnership and efficient and profitable investments for both countries" started on Monday in Nouakchott, with the participation of 100 business institutions and operators.

Bilateral meetings will be held between delegations of the two countries and Tunisian and Mauritanian business leaders, knowing that the number of bilateral meetings on the first day of the forum has exceeded 250.

Mauritanian Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Naha Hamdi Bent Meknes stressed the importance of economic cooperation between the two countries, calling for catching up on lost time in terms of bilateral cooperation.

For his part, president of the Tunisian Confederation of Citizen Enterprises (CONECT), Foued Gueddich stressed the need to strengthen the partnership between the private sectors and to overcome all obstacles between the two countries.

He recalled that more than 40 companies operating in the sectors of public works, building materials, information technology, energy, renewable energies, food and agro-food industries, health and higher education, are taking part in this forum which will continue until March 10.

For his part, Tunisian ambassador to Mauritania, Sabri Chaabani recalled that the volume of trade between the two countries amounted to 50 million dinars in 2021, hoping to see this figure reach 100 million dinars per year.

The achievement of such a figure remains dependent on the adoption of mechanisms of partnership and support for investments between the two countries, he added.

The forum organized by CONECT in the cities of "Nouakhott" and "Nouadhibou", aims essentially to establish relations between different actors represented by business leaders and economic organisations, to create opportunities and conclude strategic partnership agreements.

It also aims to develop trade and investment exchanges between the two countries and to strengthen the presence of Tunisian and Mauritanian organisations at regional and international levels.

These days will also create opportunities for trade and investment, as well as the opening to foreign markets and the consolidation of bilateral economic relations between the two countries.