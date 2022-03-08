Tunisia: Commemoration of Ben Guerdane Battle

Tunis/Tunisia — The delegation of Ben Guerdane commemorated, on Monday, the 6th year of the epic of March 7, 2016, date of the victory of the security and military forces backed by civilians against terrorists.

The commemoration of the 6th anniversary of the battle of Ben Guerdane coincides this year with the first convictions of the court specialising in terrorist cases against 96 suspects involved in the terrorist attacks in that city.

The court, on Friday, March 4, 2022, handed down sentences ranging from 4 years in prison to death penalty.

The city of Ben Guerdane, governorate of Medenine, saw between March 2 and 10, 2016 an armed attack orchestrated by terrorist groups who had tried to take control of the city. The clashes between the armed forces and terrorists resulted in the death of 12 security and military personnel and 7 civilians and 36 terrorists were killed.

Besides, 27 people among armed forces and civilians were injured and several terrorists were arrested during the clashes.