Angolan Government Reiterates Commitment to Human Rights

Luanda — Angola reiterated, in Geneva, Switzerland, its government's commitment to the National Human Rights Strategy, which enabled the implementation of the National Reconciliation Plan in Memory of Victims of Political Conflicts that occurred in the country from 1975 to 2002.

On a note to which ANGOP had access this Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlights, among other actions, the public apology of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to the Nation, for the events that occurred after the 27th of May 1977.

The document, which refers to the intervention of the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda Mendonça, in the High Level forum of the 49th session of the Human Rights Council, highlights the delivery of death certificates and mortal remains to the families of victims of the referred conflicts.

Esmeralda Mendonça also stressed the strengthening in the country of the democratic environment open to citizens, at a time when Angola is preparing to hold the fourth general elections, in August this year.

The Secretary of State praised the fact that Angolans in the diaspora will be able vote for the first time, while reaffirming the country's commitment to the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, as well as with the 2030 Development Agenda.

In the same session, the Angolan official praised, on behalf of the member states of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP), presided over by Angola, the UN's role in mobilizing resources for technical assistance and training of staff, to help developing countries.