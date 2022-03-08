Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 62 Recoveries and 4 New Cases

6 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan health authorities this Sunday notified the recovery of 62 patients and 4 new cases of coronavirus, in the last 24 hours.

According to the update on the incidence of the Covid-19 virus, among the recovered cases, 25 live in Luanda, 18 in Zaire, 14 in Cabinda and 5 in Bié.

The new cases, whose ages vary from 4 to 68 years, were diagnosed in Luanda, namely 1 male and 3 females.

In the last 24 hours, the laboratories processed 1,459 samples with a daily positivity rate of 0.3 per cent.

In total, the country now has 98,806 cases recorded, which resulted in 1,900 deaths, plus 96,800 recoveries and 106 active cases. Of the active cases, 1 is in serious condition, 2 moderate, 4 mild and 99 asymptomatic.

In the treatment centres there are 7 in-patients, 10 in institutional quarantine and 99 in isolation.

Nos centros de tratamento estão internados 7 pacientes, 10 cumprem quarentena institucional e 99 em isolamento.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X