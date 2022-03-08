Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 62 Recoveries and 4 New Cases

Luanda — Angolan health authorities this Sunday notified the recovery of 62 patients and 4 new cases of coronavirus, in the last 24 hours.

According to the update on the incidence of the Covid-19 virus, among the recovered cases, 25 live in Luanda, 18 in Zaire, 14 in Cabinda and 5 in Bié.

The new cases, whose ages vary from 4 to 68 years, were diagnosed in Luanda, namely 1 male and 3 females.

In the last 24 hours, the laboratories processed 1,459 samples with a daily positivity rate of 0.3 per cent.

In total, the country now has 98,806 cases recorded, which resulted in 1,900 deaths, plus 96,800 recoveries and 106 active cases. Of the active cases, 1 is in serious condition, 2 moderate, 4 mild and 99 asymptomatic.

In the treatment centres there are 7 in-patients, 10 in institutional quarantine and 99 in isolation.

Nos centros de tratamento estão internados 7 pacientes, 10 cumprem quarentena institucional e 99 em isolamento.