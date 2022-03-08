Egypt: PM - Govt Seeks to Improve Services Provided to Citizens

The government seeks to improve services provided to citizens in order to enhance Egyptians' quality of life in the various sectors, as per directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in this respect, affirmed Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli.

Madbouli's remarks came while presiding over a meeting Monday to review the investment plan for the fiscal year 2022/2023.

At the beginning of the meeting, Madbouli affirmed that the meeting was held to review the indicators of the development in the volume of government investments directed to implementing service and development projects in a number of vital sectors during the

upcoming fiscal year 2022/2023.

Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala El Saeed, who attended the meeting along with her deputy Ahmed Kamaly and a host of the ministry's officials, reviewed the volume of government investments to be allocated during the fiscal year 2022/2023 to implement a host of projects in the spheres of health, education, housing and agriculture.

The minister, meanwhile, asserted that the government in its development plans is focusing on highlighting the role of education in building good societies and supporting their economic capabilities.

It it is targeted during the next fiscal year 2022/2023 to build more educational establishments, including Japanese schools and other schools which provide competitive educational services, added the minister.

Prominent among the health ministry's initiatives under the fiscal year 2022/2023 are the establishment of a central laboratory building in Badr city along with promoting Egypt's role in the health care for the African countries, noted the minister.

The minister, meanwhile, said that there is an increase in the total sum dedicated to the Housing Ministry's investments, noting projects of drinking water and sanitation.

Saeed further said that the government's investment plan for the fiscal year 2022/2023 covers green projects.

She also pointed out to mega projects carried out by Egypt in the irrigation, housing and local development sectors.

MENA