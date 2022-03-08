Egypt: Martyr's Day

Egypt and the Armed Forces celebrate the Veteran Warrior and Martyr's Day on the 9th of March every year, for that same day in 1969 witnessed the death of Lieutenant General Abdel-Moneim Riad who sacrificed his life for the sake of the nation.

Thus, Wednesday, March 9, 2022 witnesses the Armed Forces' celebration of the Egyptian martyrs who gave the best examples in sacrificing their lives for the sake of the homeland.

Director of the Veterans Association Ashraf Ahmed Mohamed Sherif said at a press conference that the occasion of the Martyr's Day on March 9 coincides with the memory of the martyrdom of Lt. General Riad, which embodies the sincere spirit of patriotism of all Armed Forces personnel who are willing to die to defend the security and safety of the homeland and add pages of glory and pride in the annals of Egyptian history.

He, also, highlighted that history has witnessed countless Egyptian martyrs since the invasion of Hyksos , Tatars and Mongols. Egypt has been and will always be the shield of the whole region and the place where the invaders meet their fatal end.

He added during the French campaign, the British occupation, Palestine war 1948, Port Said tripartite aggression, the post-1967 attrition war and the glorious October War, Egypt sacrificed her best youth who breathed their last for the sake of the homeland crystallizing the deepest meaning of redemption and heroism.

Director of the Veterans Association Ashraf Ahmed Mohamed Sherif announced that the association will organize different activities to celebrate the martyr and veteran day this year.

Egypt established a memorial in memory and appreciation of the glorious victory as well as the veteran warriors and the martyrs. it is made of concrete in the form of a hollow pyramid with a height of 36.64 meters and a base width of 14.3 meters. The four pillars are 1.9 meters thick and are inscribed with 71 symbolic names. At the centre of the base there is a solid basalt cube representing the soldiers tomb. The memorial witnessed high level official visits and foreign delegations.

The armed forces also established a memorial for the martyrs of the second field army and another for the October heroes, in addition to martyrs of the Third Field Army, military defense, air forces and others.

Also, the military zones all over the state's governorates set up a memorial to the martyrs of the provinces, where leaders and governors lay wreaths in national celebrations and various national holidays.