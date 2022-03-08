Liberia: Wednesday, March 9th Is 'Decoration Day'

President George Manneh Weah has by Proclamation, declared Wednesday, March 9, 2022, as "Decoration Day" and is to be observed throughout the Republic as a National Holiday.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the President's Proclamation is in consonance with an Act of the National Legislature approved on October 24, 1916 which declared the Second Wednesday of March in each year to be known as "Decoration Day" and to be observed as a National Holiday.

A Foreign Ministry Release says the observance is in recognition of the nation's past heroes and heroines, who have lived and died in the interest of their country, thereby keeping alive their deeds and invaluable contributions rendered to society and the State.

The Proclamation calls upon all ministries, agencies, local and international organizations and the general public to join the Ministry of Education to organize and execute appropriate programs to make the day meaningful.

The release further states that an indoor program commemorating the day, will be held at the Providence Baptist Church on Broad and Ashmun Streets commencing at ten o' clock ante meridian with Hon. Maminah Gorlon Carr Gaye, Assistant Minister for Children and Social Protection, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Republic of Liberia providing the memorial message to the state.

Meanwhile, President Weah has ordered that the National Ensign be flown at Half-Staff from all public buildings, Military Camps and private residences from 6 o'clock ante meridian to 6 o'clock post meridian consistent with the prescribed COVID-19 health protocols.

The Ministry of Education being cognizant of the day agrees to observe this occasion, through specially planned programs to further raise awareness amongst the population on the deeds and contributions of great men and women and their loved ones, through a parade by students, government officials, staff of the Ministry of Education, etc., to the graves of the late President William V.S. Tubman, the state cenotaph of the pioneers and an educator, at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion on Ashmun Street, as well as a procession to Warren Street to the grave of the late President Daniel B. Warner and onto the Palm Grove Cemetery on Center Street to the graves of the late Presidents Joseph Jenkins Roberts and Williams R. Tolbert.