Liberia: MRU Extends Solidarity Message to Women Around the World

The Mano River Union Secretariat says it proudly stands in solidarity with women around the world on this day, and most especially the women in the MRU sub-region to celebrate international women's day (IWD).

IWD is a global awareness day where we highlight and showcase the achievements that women have made in the cultural, political, and socioeconomic spheres on a pedestal to serve as a pointer for global peace and solidarity. It is also an opportunity to bring into the public space, the work still to be done and what we can do to create a more gender-equal world.

An equal world is an enabled world where each person is responsible for their own words, thoughts and deeds. We can choose to stand up against stereotypes, break bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women's achievements. Collectively, each one of us can help create a gender-equal world.

The IWD theme for this year is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow", recognizing the contribution of women and girls around the world, who are leading the charge to better their families, the societies and the countries in the areas of agriculture and increased food production, and on climate change adaptation, healthcare and women struggle in the fight against the Covid 19 pandemic, the cause of justice and peace, mitigation and response, amongst the other daunting societal obligations to build a more sustainable future for all.

The MRU noted that advancing gender equality in the context of the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction is one of the greatest global challenges of the 21st century. The issues of climate change and sustainability have had and will continue to have, severe and lasting impacts on our environment, economic and social development, with the most vulnerable and marginalized experiencing the deepest impacts.

It observed that Women are increasingly being recognized as more vulnerable to climate change impacts than men, as they constitute the majority of the world's poor and are more dependent on the natural resources which climate change threatens the most.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MRU, however, stated that women and girls are effective and powerful leaders and change-makers for climate adaptation and mitigation. "They are involved in sustainability initiatives around the world, and their participation and leadership results in more effective climate action," the statement added.

"It is against this background that we continue to examine the opportunities, as well as the challenges, to empower women and girls to have a voice and be equal players in decision-making processes related to women's economic development and growth. This is essential for sustainable development and greater gender equality; without which a sustainable and equal future, remains a dream and a far cry.

Today, as we celebrate women and girls across the world, we are requesting our leaders in the MRU sub-region in particular, and the world at large, to put their seal of acceptance on a gender-equal world, a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. A world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where our rich natural habitats are preserved. A world where diversity and differences are valued and celebrated.

Gender Equality is not a women's issue, it is a business issue that is clearly a building block for economies and communities to thrive, for the protection of our environment and for stronger advocacy and commitment to climate change action. Together we can make the world a better, healthier and wealthier place, and together we can achieve a world of gender equality." The MRU statement concluded.