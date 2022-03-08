Liberia: Arcelor Mittal Idles Operation in Ukraine

Arcelor Mittal said it has idled its Steelmaking operations in Ukraine due to the ongoing war there. A statement issued over the weekend said.

"Arcelor Mittal can confirm it has today-(March 3rd) taken the decision to idle its steelmaking operations in Kryvyi Rih Ukraine in order to ensure the safety and security of our people and assets," the statement said.

It said further that the company had been evaluating the situation on a daily basis and production had previously been reduced with the plant operating at a technical minimum (approximately one-third of its normal production levels.)

The process to idle all blast furnaces commenced today. The process to safely idle these assets while maintaining asset integrity will take between seven and ten days.

Arcelor Mittal is deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine and the threat to our employees and the entire Ukrainian population.