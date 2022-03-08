Zimbabwe: Pitbulls Dominate Paramount Garments Rugby Tourney

PITBULLS Premiership team continued with their dominance in the Paramount Garments Harare Province Rugby League as they settled for a draw against Northern Chiefs at the weekend to finish the campaign undefeated.

The league's curtains came down at Churchill rugby fields on Saturday with the Pitbulls Under-20 side and Northern Chiefs featuring in a goalless stalemate.

The side has won three of their games and drawn two and they edged second-placed Old Georgians by five points in the final log standings.

Pitbulls official, Morrison Java, said he was happy with the progress they have made considering that 11 of their players were in the Nedbank Cup team, which disrupted the league.

"I am very happy with the progress we are making as a team. We are working hard and the team did well to finish on top.

"We are very grateful to our sponsors Paramount Garments who supported us through and through. I am also happy that some of our players are in the Nedbank Cup team and they are training with some senior players," said Java.

Second-placed Premiership side Old Georgians also featured in a draw in their last game following a 42-42 result against FS Raiders. Old Hararians and Harare Sports Club played out a 0-0 draw.