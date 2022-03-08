Zimbabwe: Zim Triathletes Brace for SA Champs

ZIMBABWE'S athletes to compete at the upcoming South African Championships and Africa Triathlon Junior Cup this month had the opportunity to interact with the country's former top triathlete, Rory Mackie, who took time to share some advice with the team over the weekend.

The South African Championships and the Africa Cup are due to take place on March 20 in Gqeberha, Nelson Mandela Bay.

Triathlon Zimbabwe had another race over the weekend at Mount Pleasant Pool and the national association took the opportunity to showcase the team.

And the travelling team had the chance to meet Mackie.

National coach, Pamela Fulton, said emphasis over the weekend was on showcasing the team with the juniors taking some time to assist young triathletes aged five to 10 years.

"Rory Mackie, Zimbabwe's 2002 Under-23 Duathlon World Champion gold medallist, came to encourage our team and share his knowledge and give advice prior to our departure, which will be 17 March.

"It's been a long season for our junior athletes with many selection events, so the emphasis this weekend was placed more on showcasing our selected athletes with them assisting and racing with our very young up-and-coming athletes aged 5-10 years.

"We have held mentoring races in previous years, which have been enjoyed by all, and it's fantastic seeing our athletes give back to others and the sport.

"The juniors then raced their own individual race, which was followed by the second of our very important safeguarding awareness sessions. We are in the process of creating awareness within our whole federation, including committee members, coaches, athletes and parents," said Fulton.

Triathlon Zimbabwe last week announced a nine-member team to represent the country but one of the athletes is no longer travelling with the team due to medical reasons.

"Only eight athletes are travelling. One athlete soon after his return from the Bloemfontein, Africa Cup event had appendix issues and had to have emergency treatment.

"So unfortunately will not be ready to travel and be a part of the junior team, so will instead focus on the Troutbeck race a couple of weeks later," said Fulton.

The events are in South Africa are serving as a qualifying competitions for the Africa Triathlon Championships to take place in Morocco, in September.

Makanaka Mawere is the team captain and will compete in the Under-19 while the rest of the team will take part in the Under-17 category.

"All athletes apart from our captain Makanaka Mawere will be racing in the Under-17 category hence difficult for them to attain the Africa Champs Under-19 selection criteria of finishing within 10 percent of the Under-19 winners time.

"However, there is also a Youth Under-17 event at AC (Africa Championships), which the majority of our athletes have a very good chance of qualifying for.

"Makanaka will be competing in the Under-19 category and has a very good chance of qualifying once again to compete in the Under-19 category at AC (Africa Championships)," said Fulton.

They team will be accompanied by Fulton and tour manager Roa Botha.

Travelling Team

Under-19 Women: Makanaka Mawere (captain) (Hellenic Academy).

Under-17 Women: Jessica Fuller (Hellenic Academy), Emma Lidsba (Hellenic Academy), Brooklyn Tippett (Peterhouse Girls School).

Under-17 Men: Duwan Botha (St Christophers School), Mandlenkosi Mthethwa (Princeton Institute Mutare), George Ascott (Peterhouse Boys School) and Matipa Mawere (Hellenic Academy).