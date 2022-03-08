Zimbabwe: Youth Brigade Charms Chitembwe

CAPS UNITED coach Lloyd Chitembwe has been blown away with the performance of his 18-year-old trio who he gave a run in his team's 6-0 mauling of WhaWha in the Castle Lager Premiership football match at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Chitembwe, a firm believer in the tried and tested players, selected experience ahead of determination in his starting line-up against struggling WhaWha.

That the Green Machine needed to get their faltering season on track was never in doubt and Chitembwe, as expected, picked the players who have seen it all.

But, after making light work of the Luke Jukulile side, scoring five goals without conceding any in 75 minutes, Chitembwe sought to give the teenage trio of Tatenda Makurumidze, Tichaona Macheka and Thulani Nyamapfeka a run.

And the three, all 18-year-olds, rose to the occasion.

Makurumidze would soon steal the hearts of Makepekepe faithful when he sealed the rout with a powerful diving header late in the game.

Macheka and Nyamapfeka, as did Makurumidze, played like veterans and Chitembwe showered them with praises.

"It was a very good performance from the boys I think. They gave us everything we were looking for. There are a lot of people who grumble when we bring in experience but at the same time we are also fortunate to have those boys. Those three are all 18-year-olds," said Chitembwe.

"That means at some point in the game against WhaWha we had three 18-year-olds playing at the same time.

"That gives us a lot of satisfaction that there are things which we are doing that are very good when we look at the other side of age.

"I am very happy with how these youngsters (Makurumidze, Macheka and Nyamapfeka) applied themselves in this match.

"Their performance was up there and we know they have a future ahead of them. And you can't do anything more than see one of those youngsters (Makurumidze) scoring. That inspires the others and it also helps him gain more confidence going forward.

"It really feels good for his confidence as well. It also gives the other youngsters within the system that motivation seeing their age mates going out there and performing wonders. There is a good reason for these youngsters to keep on working extra hard. They have a future ahead and I will keep on throwing them as and when we feel they should get some minutes."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, hat-trick hero William Manondo, who is having a dream start to life at Makepekepe, has set himself a target of 20 goals this season.

Already at five goals in three matches, Manondo, who joined the Green Machine at the start of this year, said the status of Makepekepe is forcing him to aim higher.

"Of course, I am scoring for fun but that is the responsibility of the whole team. I am very happy so far at CAPS United, the life and the expectations go hand in hand with my own expectations too," said Manondo.

"CAPS United is a very big team and to be scoring goals for such a big team is the ultimate dream. I have set myself a target of 20 goals this season and I believe if we continue like this, I may even end up surpassing that target.

"Life at CAPS United is fantastic and we need to work hard so that we keep up with the leading pack. At the end of the day, CAPS United, being a big team, should be seen competing for anything on offer, not just the league title.

"We are taking each game as it comes, we have started to gel as a team and I believe we will be very difficult to beat as the season progresses." Manondo is now on five goals after scoring in the 1-1 draw against Black Rhinos as well as in CAPS United's 2-6 defeat to Manica Diamonds.