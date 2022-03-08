Zimbabwe: Maruwa Not Carried Away

BLACK Rhinos coach Herbert "Jompano" Maruwa would want to quickly forget about Sunday's win over Cranborne Bullets and focus on their next assignment against reigning Castle Lager Premiership football champions FC Platinum.

The army sides clashed at Baobab on Sunday with Rhinos winning 3-1, courtesy of goals from Farai Banda, Eli Ilunga and Gracious Mleya.

This was their second win following a slow start this season. Congolese Ilunga, who was formerly with FC Platinum, opened his account in only his second game after joining the army side during this transfer window.

Maruwa said he was happy with the win but is now looking forward to the next game.

"It was a good game and we are happy that we managed to collect all the three points. The game was a tense one but we managed to get the result.

"Playing in derbies is always tricky as any team can win. There is no way you can predict as form will not work in such situations.

"We could have scored more goals but the players were not clinical in the final third," said Maruwa. Rhinos are now in eighth position after accumulating nine points from six matches. Chauya Chipembere recovered from last week's defeat at the hands of Triangle, who beat them 2-1.

Their slow take-off this season has seen them trailing log leaders Chicken Inn by seven points. Chicken Inn managed to continue with their fine run as they saw off ZPC Kariba by 2-0.

"I am now looking forward to the next game against FC Platinum. We have already started to prepare for the game and this win over Cranborne Bullets will work as a motivator.

"We are improving as a team and I hope we will maintain that form for the upcoming matches," said Maruwa, who once worked under Callisto Pasuwa at Dynamos when the latter guided DeMbare to four consecutive league titles from 2011-2014.

Maruwa also had a coaching stint in Eswatini from 2015 to 2017 before he returned home to join Black Rhinos as their head coach in January 2018.