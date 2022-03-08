Mauritius: Minister Balgobin Discusses Further Avenues of Collaboration With Oracle Delegation

7 March 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin, met with a delegation from the American multinational computer technology corporation, Oracle, led by Mr Juan Rubira Cruzado, Vice-President Technology License OD, MEA, Oracle Digital, today, in Ebène, with a view to further collaboration and discuss new opportunities for partnership between both sides.

In a statement after the meeting, Mr Balgobin underlined that the meeting with Officials from Oracle resulted from the ICT Business Forum, held jointly by his Ministry and the Economic Development Board, during the Travel and Connectivity Week in the United Arab Emirates January last, so as to promote Mauritius as an ICT hub and platform towards Africa, and encourage foreign investments in the sector.

Among topics examined during the meeting were the possibilities for Oracle to expand its activities in Mauritius, namely through the setting-up of a regional office and the development of data centres and data asset recovery projects, as well as capacity-building programmes for young people in the country. On that score, the Minister underlined that university students would be able to benefit from training and internship abroad, providing them with international exposure and contributing to the advancement of the ICT sector in Mauritius.

Minister Balgobin affirmed that talks with the Oracle delegation were positive as Mauritius was deemed to be a digital hub for future undertakings on the African continent. He thus expressed his optimism for increased cooperation and investment from the company, which in turn would lead to more job creation and empowerment of young people.

