Mauritius: Indian Medical Team Currently in Mauritius to Share Expertise On Covid-19 Treatment

7 March 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, met a ten-member medical team from India comprising of doctors, nursing officers and specialists dealing with COVID-19 cases, today at the seat of the Ministry in Port-Louis.

The team is in Mauritius from 05 March to 12 March 2022 and will visit the New ENT Hospital as well as other hospitals and departments. The visit is part of an exchange programme between India and Mauritius with the aim to share knowledge on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement after the meeting, the Health Minister recalled that assistance was sought from various countries in November last year due to a rise in local COVID-19 cases. The visit, he said, reiterates the existing collaboration between India and Mauritius in the health sector.

He also informed that the team will share their expertise and skills with local medical staff as regards the provision of medical treatment to COVID-19 patients.

The First Secretary (Projects & ITEC) of the High Commission of India, Mr C. Ramkumar, underlined that the visit will enable the local medical staff to interact with the Indian team, which according to him, will contribute to a better understanding of the best practices and management of the pandemic.

