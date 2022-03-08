Malawi Red Cross Society Partners Mukuru to Assist Flood Survivors

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) and Mukuru have donated food items worth over K5 million to flood survivors in Chikwawa.

Mukuru's country representative, Peggy Mhone, said though the core business of her organisation is in financial transactions they felt obliged to assist flood survivors via MRCS.

"We have been doing business in the country for over 10 years. The citizens of this country and those in the diaspora have been very supportive. When this incident happened we decided to do our part hence this donation," said Mhone.

On his part Secretary General of MRCS in the country, McBain Kanongodza, sad the society has been engaging in first response activities but now the focus is on recovery.

"Let me thank Mukuru for the timely donation. This will make a difference in the livelihoods of the flood survivors. They have donated K5 million worth of support this is commendable. Once our Patron President Dr Lazarus Chakwera appealed for disaster response we have been engaging the donor community including the International Federation of Red Cross Society.

"We are searching somewhere within K3.5 billion. We intend to use the finds in building more resilience to the affected communities such as helping them to reconstruct their houses," said Kanongodza.

MRCS is reaching out to flood survivors across the country including those in the worst-hit districts of Mulanje, Phalombe, Chikwawa and Nsanje.