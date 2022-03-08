Namibia: Sundowns Supporters Launch Namibian Branch

FANS of South African football club Mamelodi Sundowns launched its first-ever Namibian supporters club on Saturday.

The event was attended by already established supporters branch members from the southern African region namely Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland who traveled by road to come and form part of the historic launch.

Sundowns' national chairperson of supporters, Letsego Mabena, said that the club is a global brand and Namibian supporters are very lucky.

"We have a branch in the USA, our dominance has to be felt. What we are doing here today is growing the numbers, we are here to mobilise and nothing else," she said.

Also in attendance were former players of the team such as the legendary Daniel Mudau who was nicknamed 'Mambush' by the supporters, and legendary goalkeeper Ronnie Kanalelo. Also present was Tuyani Mabunda, a player who was part of Sundowns' CAF Champions League winning team in 2016 and now the brand ambassador for supporters, something Letsego was thankful for.

"We have been asking our president that we need our legends. This is our history which we are rich in, so thank you so much," she added.

On his part, Mudau was thankful of the reception that Namibians displayed when they arrived in the country.

"Working closer with the people who supported me in my career is so marvellous. This Namibian branch was long overdue and we managed to launch and paint Namibia yellow," he said.

He also encouraged people from other regions to join the Namibian branch in supporting Sundowns as this comes with lots of benefits.

"I didn't know there are fourteen regions in this country. Our aim is to reach each and every region to make sure that they support the main branch which is in Namibia. There are a lot of benefits because Sundowns play in South Africa and supporters are invited to watch," he added.

Kanalelo said that as his first and last professional club that he played for, Namibian local clubs should learn from what clubs like Sundowns are doing.

"Football is moving forward and clubs like Sundowns are coming into the Namibian territory and introducing their brand. What's stopping our Namibian clubs from also expanding their wings," he said.

Mabunda was also happy with the new branch and encouraged more supporters to join the big club, saying that they are grateful to those already supporting Sundowns.

"This is a great day to have a new branch. It shows that the work we are doing is recognised outside South Africa, especially now that we have such an influential member in our team in Peter Shalulile. The support that Namibians give him really touches us and we are here to show that we are grateful," he said.

The final part of the launch was a transparent election process of the leaders of the Namibian branch, with Jeffrey Naobeb being elected as chairperson, deputised by Hakey Tjizumaue, Martha Andreas as the secretary general, Ben Sikeba as the vice secretary and Chellestina Gabriel as the treasurer.

The day ended with the supporters sitting together at Eros Primary School stadium where a big screen was organised to watch Sundowns' league match against Maritzburg United. When Peter Shalulile scored Sundowns' only goal of the match, supporters rejoiced together by singing his name and some could be seen dancing and imitating the Namibian's famous celebration style of jumping up and down.