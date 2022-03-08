East Africa: Women Hold Key to Region's Economic Success - Secretary General

The Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC), Peter Mathuki, has said women who constitute more than 50 percent of the six-member bloc's population hold the key to the region's economic success.

Mathuki said this on Monday, March 7, during the opening of an Annual Women's Conference organized by the EAC Secretariat in collaboration with the Tengeru Institute of Community Development.

The two-day event that is underway in Arusha, Tanzania, is part of the 2022 International Women's Day celebrations set for March 8.

"We need to include women as active participants in decision-making at both the national and regional levels. The purpose of this is to ensure that decisions are inclusive and reflect the desires of the entire population," said Mathuki.

Women follow a presentation during the opening of an Annual Women's Conference in Arusha.

Article 5 of the EAC Treaty emphasises on gender mainstreaming in all endeavours and enhancement of the role of women in cultural, social, political, economic and technological development. Articles 121 and 122 emphasise the role of women in socio-economic development and business.

Mathuki noted that at national level, the Constitutions of the respective Partner States guarantee one-third majority for women in elective positions and this has considerably increased the number of women legislators in elective positions across the region.

Partner States also institutionalized gender equality with each having autonomous Ministries responsible for Gender with their respective policies, strategies, action plans and gender focal persons to promote, coordinate, implement, and monitor gender equality and equity.

Rwanda leading

In addition, the Secretary General disclosed that Affirmative Action in regional politics has considerably increased female representation in National Parliaments, with Rwanda leading at 63.8% in the Lower House and 38.5% in the Senate or Upper House; Burundi at 36.4% in the Lower House and 41.9% in the Senate; Uganda at 35%; Tanzania at 36%; Kenya at 27.8%; and in South Sudan, women hold 28.5% of seats in Parliament.

"I wish to say that women alone cannot achieve Gender Equality; it requires a strong commitment by all of us," Mathuki added.

Amon Manju, Deputy Permanent Secretary in Tanzania's Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, appreciated efforts taken by Partner States to ensure equal rights for men and women in economic, social, and political affairs.

"As a country, Tanzania has registered many achievements, these include policies and initiatives aimed at supporting and promoting women's economic empowerment, women leadership, access to basic social services, as well as a review of discriminatory legislation. This demonstrates the Government's strong commitment towards furthering gender equality and women's empowerment," said Dr. Manju.

Manju called upon Partner States to ensure that women truly have equal opportunities to own land and property, to engage in decent work, and to promote better sharing of unpaid care work.

"We need to overcome persistent challenges so that we finally attain 50/50 representation in leadership spaces, to intensify efforts to prevent violence against women and girls," he added.

International Women's Day (IWD) is a global day celebrated annually on March 8 to recognize social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

This year's theme is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow." It recognises the contribution of women and girls around the world, who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response, to build a more sustainable future for all

The conference has brought together stakeholders representing civil society organizations and private sector bodies, the Tengeru Institute of Community Development, UNWomen and other development partners, the East Africa Youth Network, women's groups and associations, and students from the region.

Also in attendance are members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) who last week resolved to form a Women's Caucus to advance the women empowerment agenda.