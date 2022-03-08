Zimbabwe: Thabitha Khumalo Vows to Block Khupe Admission Into CCC

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim national chairperson Thabitha Khumalo has vowed to block the impending admission leader Nelson Chamisa's co-vice president in the MDC, Thokozani Khupe, into the new party unless she issues an unqualified apology for her role destroying the MDC Alliance.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Monday, the blunt politician said she will never forgive Khupe for initiating her recall from parliament.

Khupe was acting MDC-T president when Khumalo and other party officials were recalled from the National Assembly in March. She was simultaneously recalled with Prosper Mutseyami, Chalton Hwende and Lilian Timveous.

Timveous has since joined Zanu PF while Hwende and Mutseyami remained loyal to Chamisa.

There is widespread speculation that Khupe is now trying to find a new political home in CCC after she bitterly lost the MDC-T presidency to new nemesis, Douglas Mwonzora.

The was not helped by the fact that Khupe was recently seen with CCC interim vice president Welshman Ncube.

"Apologise and we forgive you, but we will not forget. I have not forgotten what she did to me and my other comrades," Khumalo said.

"My personal view is that we are in this mess today because of Khupe. If she was sincere that if we are united, we can remove Zanu PF, then what was the essence of those recalls? Why did she replace us with her own friends," she queried.

Khumalo said if at all, Khupe should be allowed to join the party as an ordinary card-carrying member and even so only after issuing an apology.

"With medical aid, you apply now and pay the fees but it only functions after three months, so what is special about Khupe who just comes from nowhere and enjoys the fruits of others. We will not allow that," she said.

Khumalo also revealed that ill-health had forced her to take a back seat on the party's activities.

Khupe was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

"There is no way I can abandon the struggle for democratic change midway. I was part of the people who formed MDC in 2000 and my heart bleeds if I see people like Khupe and Mwonzora destroying the organisation," she added.