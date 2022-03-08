Zimbabwe: Eastern Region Race for PSL Ticket Hots Up

Race to secure the Premier Soccer League (PSL) ticket is intensifying in the Eastern Region Division One league where top teams battling for honours.

The league, which is now nine games into the season, is gaining momentum and top teams are making efforts to maintain dominance.

Top three sides; Greenfuel Football Club (fc), Ruwa ProGroup fc and Mutare City Rovers fc have 18 points each.

Chisumbanje based log leaders, Greenfuel maintained pole position after they thrashed debutants and flamboyant Masvingo based side FC Wangu Mazodze on Sunday.

Greenfuel have never lost a match this season and are currently on 18 points from eight outings with a game in hand.

The Lloyd Mutasa coached side inflicted pain on the wounds of FC Wangu Mazodze by beating them 4-1 in their own backyard, Mucheke Stadium.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting for FC Wangu Mazodze who have lost two successive home games and fans are baying for head coach Ezekiel Mutoda's dismissal.

Ruwa ProGroup fc sits on position two after having played nine games while Mutare City Rovers occupy third place with the same number of games played.

Former PSL side, Masvingo United fc are also eyeing a return to the topflight league as they make up the top four with 16 points from eight games and a game in hand against Surrey FC.

Una Una as Masvingo United is affectionately known, have continued with their winning formula after edging Pro Melfort fc one nil in Ruwa on Saturday.

Greenfuel look forward to maintaining their top position when they host Pro Melfort in Chisumbanje while Ruwa ProGroup play away to Surrey.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Greenfuel head coach Mutasa said the race is intense but expressed excitement over his team's exploits so far.

"There are four to five times competing for the sole ticket and us being the pacesetters, I think for us a team its good though it comes with a lot of pressure because any other team would want to unsettle us. That is what you find when you are competing for honors and you need to up your game every time you go out to play," Mutasa said.

The soft-spoken seasoned gaffer also said: "We are trying to keep our feet on the ground and for now we are okay because we have the league in our hands though it's still early days."

Third placed Gusha Bhora as Mutare City is popularly known will lock horns with fellow Manicaland based army side Buffaloes who over the weekend played a one all draw against Renco Mine fc.

Una Una will play away to Chiredzi based Lowveld United who played a nil all draw with bottom placed Manica Diamonds Juniors.

In other matches, Grayham host FC Wangu Mazodze, Renco Mine play Manica Diamonds, Chiredzi Stars vs JM Busha 54 fc, Renco Mine lock horns with Manica Diamonds and Zaka Academy host Nzuma Bar.