Ghana: Woman Arrested in Connection With Murder of Ashalaja 'Shipi'

The police has arrested MaradiaSalihu, in connection with the gruesome murder of 'shipi' of Ashalaja, atAchiaman, near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region, last Sunday.

Joshua Lartey, 42, was reportedly attacked and shot in his car while on his way home.

MaradiaSalihu, the wife of Rashid Mohammed, alias Gizzo, who is among five suspects, on the run,is in police custody assisting in investigations.

The suspects on the run are Brown Amoah Akwanor, Nii Obene, Ayittey Animle alias Asa Brother, and MushieAkwanor.

A statement signed by Chief Inspector Bright KwabenaDanso of the Accra Regional Police Public Affairs, confirmed the arrest.

It said the police in an attempt to arrest Mohammed, stormed his house at Sowutuom, but he was nowhere to be found.

Chief Insp Danso stated that a search conducted in the house led to the retrieval of two pump action guns, one G3 weapon, one revolver and one cap gun.

He said Salihu, who was in the house at the time was arrested to assist in investigations, and called on the public to volunteer credible information to assist the police arrest the suspects on the run.