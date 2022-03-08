Ghana: Woman Arrested in Connection With Murder of Ashalaja 'Shipi'

8 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The police has arrested MaradiaSalihu, in connection with the gruesome murder of 'shipi' of Ashalaja, atAchiaman, near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region, last Sunday.

Joshua Lartey, 42, was reportedly attacked and shot in his car while on his way home.

MaradiaSalihu, the wife of Rashid Mohammed, alias Gizzo, who is among five suspects, on the run,is in police custody assisting in investigations.

The suspects on the run are Brown Amoah Akwanor, Nii Obene, Ayittey Animle alias Asa Brother, and MushieAkwanor.

A statement signed by Chief Inspector Bright KwabenaDanso of the Accra Regional Police Public Affairs, confirmed the arrest.

It said the police in an attempt to arrest Mohammed, stormed his house at Sowutuom, but he was nowhere to be found.

Chief Insp Danso stated that a search conducted in the house led to the retrieval of two pump action guns, one G3 weapon, one revolver and one cap gun.

He said Salihu, who was in the house at the time was arrested to assist in investigations, and called on the public to volunteer credible information to assist the police arrest the suspects on the run.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X