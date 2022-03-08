Ghana: Wulugu SHS Shut Down Over Students Riots

Wulugu — Wulugu Senior High School (SHS) in the West Mamprusi Municipality of North East Region, has shut down over students riot.

The action of the management of the school was to stop destruction of the school properties by the rioting students.

Students of the school, on Wednesday, went on a rampage and destroyed bungalows and other properties of the school.

The irate students claimed that the headmaster and the staff were maltreating them.

The students also complained that the school authorities were giving them poor food, resulting in some of them falling sick.

A reliable source from the school told the Ghanaian Times that the students had earlier on complained to authority of poor quality of food.

The source indicated that but for the timely intervention of security personnel, the students would have caused havoc at the school.

The situation forced the school governing council, to close down the school pending investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, a five member-committee, has been constituted to investigate the cause of the riots.

The North East Regional Minister, Mr Yidana Zakaria, speaking to journalists, said talks were ongoing to calm the situation.

He said the students, staff and head teacher have been invited by the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to solve the problem.

He said the REGSEC and educational authorities were investigating the case.