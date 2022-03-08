Ghana: Jeffrey Baiden Receives Laptop Prize for 'House of Mfantsipim' Essay Competition

Master Jeffrey Baiden, a former student of Mfantsipim School and a member of Parker House, has been presented with his prize of a Laptop, cash prize and a collection of books for emerging the overall winner of "The House of Mfantsipim" essay competition, organised for the students of the school.

The presentation was witnessed by Rev. Ebenezer Aidoo, the Headmaster of the school, and executers of the Rex Danquah Legacy Trust, namely Paul Rex Danquah, the President, and his two Vices, Daniel Rex Danquah and Magnus Rex Danquah Junior.

Presenting his prizes, Mr Paul Rex Danquah congratulated the winner for the depth of his essay, writing style and skill, as well as the use of language to paint a vivid picture of the person after whom his dormitory was named, recounting his character traits, vision, exploits and contributions to the School's achievements over the years.

Mr Paul Rex Danquah informed the Headmaster that the Trust would confirm the date for the presentation of the rest of the prizes in the coming month to cover the dormitory stage, as well as the overall School rankings for the final stage.

He added that the winners who had passed out would be contacted by the Trust to honour them with their prizes.

He entreated the winner, Jeffrey Baiden, not to give up such a gift in literature, irrespective of which course he pursued at the tertiary level, and assured him that the Trust would follow his future academic exploits and be ready to offer any assistance towards his academic pursuits.

Receiving his prize at the office of the Trust, Master Baiden thanked the institution for its continued interests in the affairs of Mfantsipim school and its students, particularly for the role played by Mr Magnus Naabe Rex Danquah over the past decades towards the development of the School. He mentioned stories of the diverse support provided by the President of the Trust in the area of sports, and also serving on the School's Board of Governors.

The Headmaster of Mfantsipim School, Rev. Aidoo, thanked Mr Magnus Naabe Rex Danquah of MOBA 1972 Year Group for his continued support for the School, and prayed that his three sons, Paul, Daniel and Junior - all past students of Mfantsipim, would continue with the path that their father had set for the Trust.

Mr Kwabena Bomfeh Junior, a friend of the Trust, also presented a copy of Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area's bestselling book, 'AFRICAN CULTURE IN GOVERNANCE AND DEVELOPMENT, THE GHANA PARADIGM' to Master Jeffrey Baiden in appreciation of his feat and extolled him to continue to keep the Mfantsipim standard even as he enters the next phase of his life, the tertiary level.

'THE HOUSE OF MFANTSIPIM' Essay Competition was instituted by Rex Danquah Legacy Trust for Mfantsipim students to write not more than 1,200 words about the person in whose name their dormitory was named after.

The 14 men of whom the dormitories were named after are Balmer, Acquaah, Lockhart, Schweitzer, Freeman, Aggrey, Sarbah, Picot, Bartels, Sneath, Pickard, Parker, Abruquah and Bonney.