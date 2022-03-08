Ghana: Two Policemen Identified As Robbery Suspects

8 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Two policemen have been identified as suspects in attacks and robberies on bullion vans in Greater Accra, from last year to February this year.

The robberies took place at Old Kingsway, in February 2021, Baatsona(Spintex), in March 2021, Jamestown ( Adedenkpo), in June 2021 and attempted robbery at North Kaneshie (IndustrialArea) in February 2022.

The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent of Police(Supt)Alexander Kweku Obeng disclosed these in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

He said the Ghana Police Service, after several months of painstaking intelligence-led operations, has made a major breakthrough in investigations into multiple bullion van robberies recorded in the region.

The director said preliminary investigation indicated that the two policemen were among a number of other suspects who took part in the robberies.

Supt Obeng stated that investigations were continuing and the culprits would face justice.

He said "we wish to assure the general public that the Ghana Police Service will continue to work hard to rid our country of criminal activities that disrupt the peace and stability of the nation. We, therefore, call on all to support us in this endeavour ".

