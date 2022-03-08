Morocco Expresses Worry Over Rippling Effects of Ukraine-Russia Conflict

The Kingdom of Morocco has said it is worried about the escalation of tension between Russia and Ukraine, which has rippling effect not only on the two warring factions but the world at large.

"The Kingdom of Morocco continues to follow with concern and worried about the evolution of the situation between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

"The kingdom regrets the military escalation which has, unfortunately, to date, resulted in hundreds of civilian deaths and thousands of injuries and which has caused human suffering. This situation impacts, also, all the populations and states of the region and beyond."

In a statement copied the Ghanaian Times by the Moroccan Embassy in Ghana, the kingdom reaffirmed its strong attachment to the respect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and national unity of all the member states of the United Nations.

The Kingdom of Morocco stressed that in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, Members of the organisation must settle their disputes by peaceful means and according to the principles of international law, in order to preserve peace and security in the world.

"The Kingdom of Morocco has always endeavoured to promote the non-use of force to settle disputes between States. The Kingdom calls for the continuation and intensification of dialogue and negotiation between the parties to end this conflict and encourages all initiatives and actions to this end," the statement said.

In response to the appeal of the UN Secretary General, the Kingdom of Morocco said it has decided to grant a financial contribution to the humanitarian efforts of the UN and neighbouring countries.

The Kingdom which abstained from taking a vote in the United Nations' General Assembly resolution on the hostilities between the Russian Federation and Ukraine said the decision was based on its principled position on the conflict.

"Morocco's non-participation cannot be the subject of any interpretation in relation to its principled position regarding the situation between the Russian Federation and Ukraine", a communiqué issued by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, on February 26th, 2022 said.

The resolution supported by 141 of the 193 Members states if the UN demanded that Russia "immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders."